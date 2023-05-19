TS EAMCET preliminary keys receive over 2,300 objections

According to the officials, only 20 per cent of the total objections were backed with required material evidence

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

According to the officials, only 20 per cent of the total objections were backed with required material evidence

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 preliminary keys received over 2,300 objections, most of which were frivolous, officials said.

A total of 674 objections were raised on the preliminary key of the AM stream test conducted in four sessions on May 10 and 11, while the preliminary key for the engineering stream test held on May, 12, 13 and 14 received 1,700 objections.

According to the officials, only 20 per cent of the total objections were backed with required material evidence. Recalling one of the “silly” objections, an official told Telangana Today that a student who raised an objection on the key, in which second option was correct, justified his claim stating that “Mahesh is always right”. Similarly, a candidate cited teacher’s notes as justification for the objection on the preliminary key for a question in the entrance test.

Stating that a few candidates raised objections on all 160 questions asked in the entrance test without substantiating them, officials said all the objections have been put forward before the subject expert committees that met on May 17 and 18.

A final key along with the result is expected to be announced between May 26 and 30. The normalization of the test conducted in multiple sessions is underway.

To cut down frivolous objections, plans are on to levy a fee for submitting objections on the preliminary keys from the next year. However, the fee will be refunded to students if their objections are accepted by the expert committee.

Also Read TS EAMCET 2023 results to be declared by month-end