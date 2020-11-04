TS EAMCET counselling Phase I: Last date to cancel allotted engg seats Nov 9

A total of 36,216 candidates exercised their web options till the last count on Wednesday

By | Published: 10:00 pm

Hyderabad: The last date to cancel allotted seat in engineering in the first-phase TS EAMCET counselling is November 9 and the last date to exercise web options for allotment of engineering seat in the final-phase counselling is November 9.

Candidates have been advised to exercise as many number of options as possible so as to get the seat allotment in a better college/course.

