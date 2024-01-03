TS EAMCET likely to be conducted on May 10

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:18 PM, Wed - 3 January 24

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2024 is likely to be conducted on May 10.

The EAMCET will be held for five days, with three days for the engineering stream and two for the AM stream. A schedule for the TS EAMCET, along with other common entrance tests including ECET, ICET, PGECET, EdCET and LAWCET, will be notified by the Higher Education Department in a couple of days. “The TS EAMCET is expected to commence from May 10. We will issue the dates for CETs in two to three days,” a senior official told Telangana Today.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main’s second session will be conducted from April 1-15 and JEE Advanced is on May 26, while the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG is on May 5.

Every year, the TSCHE seeks university nominees for the appointment of conveners to various CETs and later announces the examination schedule for different entrance examinations. However, this time, the schedule will be notified first followed by the appointment of the conveners. This is because the TSCHE does not have a full-time chairman.

As many as 2,05,351 students registered, 1,95,275 attended and 1,56,879 qualified in the engineering stream of the EAMCET 2023. Similarly, 1,15,332 candidates applied, 1,06,514 attended and 91,935 qualified in the AM stream of the EAMCET 2023.