TS EAMCET: Second phase counselling dates revised, to commence from Oct 11

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:41 PM, Mon - 26 September 22

Hyderabad: The schedule for second phase engineering admission counselling of Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 has been revised and will now commence from October 11. Earlier, it was to begin on September 28.

According to a revised schedule issued by the Technical Education department on Monday, candidates qualified in the TS EAMCET 2022 can register their details, pay the processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification on October 11 and 12.

Certificate verification is scheduled for October 12 and web options are available on October 12 and 13. The provisional allotment of seats is on October 16 and candidates who receive seat allotment should pay tuition fees and self-report online through the website between October 16 and 18. For more details, visit the website https://tseamcet.nic.in/.