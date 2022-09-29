TS ECET: 1996 seats remain vacant after final phase counselling

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:10 PM, Thu - 29 September 22

Hyderabad: A total of 1996 seats including 870 engineering and 1126 pharmacy were vacant after the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022 final phase seat allotment. The Technical Education department on Thursday provisionally allotted seats to candidates who participated in the TS ECET 2022 final phase admissions counselling.

Out of 11,407 engineering seats in 166 colleges, 10,537 were allotted. Likewise, there were 1,189 pharmacy seats in 118 colleges and 63 were allocated. As many as 3058 candidates did not get seat allotment as they exercised a limited number of web options.

Those candidates who received the provisional seat allotment order should self-report online and pay the fees on or before October 7. The provisional allotment order automatically stands cancelled, if candidates fail to self-report online and pay the fees on or before the deadline. Candidates have to report at the allotted college between September 30 and October 10.

The TS ECET is conducted for diploma and BSc Mathematics degree holders for lateral entry admissions to BE/BTech and pharmacy courses offered by the colleges in the State.