TS ECET 2022 results to be released on August 9 or 10

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:28 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Hyderabad: The results of Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) will be declared on August 9 or 10. A total of 10,331 candidates registered and 9,402 had appeared for the entrance test that was conducted on August 1.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad which conducted the test has already hosted response sheets along with a preliminary key on the website https://ecet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can download their response sheet and also submit their objections, if any, on the preliminary key up to 6 pm on August 4.

The university has received 428 objections on the key till the last count on Wednesday. These objections were on 70 questions. However, it has been found that several students failed to substantiate their objections with proper proof.

Now, these objections raised by students will be put before the subject expert committee. “The subject expert committee will decide on the objections. Following this a final key along with the result will be declared on August 9 or 10,” an official said.

The TS ECET is conducted for diploma and BSc Mathematics degree holders for lateral entry admission to second year BE/BTech and BPharmacy courses.