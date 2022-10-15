TS EdCET admission counselling from October 18

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:42 PM, Sat - 15 October 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) 2022 first phase web counselling notification will be issued on October 17 with the processing commencing on October 18.

The TS EdCET admissions committee which met here on Saturday has finalized the schedule with registration on the website http://edcetadm.tsche.ac.in/ for online certificate verification being between October 18 and 26. Verification of special category certificates will be done physically from October 26 to 28. A list of eligible candidates will be hosted on the website and corrections, if any, through email can be done on October 28.

Web options in the first phase counselling will be available from October 28 to 30 and they can be edited on October 31. Provisional seat allotment will be released on the website on November 4.

Candidates should report at respective colleges for verification of original certificates along with tuition fee payment challan between November 5 and 11. The classes will commence from November 14.

Further, details will be available on the website http://edcetadm.tsche.ac.in/ on October 18.