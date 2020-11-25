TS firms to play major role in defence, says Jayesh Ranjan

Specialisation and investment in technology to help reach excellence in defence manufacturing, says Ranjan

Published: 8:22 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad for the last one decade has been developing and serving global markets with defence components, systems and sub-systems. While there are some large companies that have excelled, small and medium companies also need to scale up by developing specialised capabilities, to be ready to grab major opportunities in the defence sector in the coming 3-4 years.

Speaking at the fourth edition of Telangana Defence Conclave organised by CII Telangana on Wednesday, Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, Industries, Government of Telangana, said, “To achieve self-reliance, small and medium companies in the defence spectrum should strive for specialisation. It is important to improve the companies in the bottom of the pyramid.”

He added, “Industry should look at specialisation by understanding the need gap in aerospace and defence that will help in achieving import substitution. The 800-odd small and medium companies in the State should invest and use technology that will enhance productivity and quality. CII can evolve a strategy to help the companies in the bottom of the pyramid to excel on all fronts.”

Though the Government of India has opted to create defence corridors in the States such as Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the evolved aerospace and defence ecosystem in Telangana will certainly make it the national hub with fruitful collaborations among the government, industry and the DRDO. The lion’s share of future opportunities in the sector will certainly come to companies here, he added.

Telangana aerospace and defence industry, which has been part of the global supply chain, despite the pandemic-induced crisis, has maintained its global commitments, which shows the ability of the industry. “Safran India CEO has complemented the efforts of Telangana government for easing the operations and logistics in the State even during the pandemic, leaving no room for any roadblocks,” Ranjan added.

