TS fulfills aspirations of Ambedkar, Jagjivan Ram, Jyothirao Phule: Gangula

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:44 PM, Sat - 25 June 22

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister G Kamalakar said that the state government was fulfilling the aspirations of Dr BR Ambedkar, Babu Jagjivan Ram and Jyothirao Phule by introducing various schemes for the welfare of downtrodden sections.

The minister inaugurated the units sanctioned under Rythu Bandhu scheme Kisannagar and Rekurthi here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said that though a number of governments had ruled the country, there was no change in the living conditions of dalits.

Except treating dalits as votebank, the previous government had done nothing for the upliftment of the community people. To strengthen the living conditions of dalits, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has introduced Dalit Bandhu scheme.

Previous governments’ had put restrictions on dalits, who got benefits under various schemes. However, the Telangana government was providing a number of schemes to the community people without putting any instructions.

Chandrashekhar Rao, who was known for humanity, was implementing various schemes for the welfare of weaker sections. No state was implementing the schemes, which have been implemented in Telangana.

Out of 13,559 beneficiaries selected under Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad constituency, 11,000 were handed over units so far. Informing that 300 beneficiaries from Karimnagar, Choppadandi, and Manakondur segments were selected under the scheme, he said that 250 units were already grounded. Grounded units have regularly been monitored by the officials, he informed.

100 units sanctioned to Karimnagar constituency would be grounded very soon, he informed and added that according to the Chief Minister’s instructions, 1,500 more beneficiaries would be selected from the segment and officials would start the selection process from Monday onwards. In the first phase, poor people would be given first priority.

Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Collector RV Karnan, Additional Collector Garima Agarwal, Municipal Commissioner Seva Islawath, SUDA Chairman GV Ramakrishna Rao and others participated in the programme.