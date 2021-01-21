TS govt committed to development of caste-based professions: Talasani

The Minister said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was according priority to the overall development of the poor

Jagitial: The State government was committed to the development of caste-based professions in the State, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said on Thursday.

Speaking after distributing sheep to Golla and Kurma communities to empower them in their traditional occupations in Jagtial district, he said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was according priority to the overall development of the poor.

The State government was spending Rs.10 crore on the sheep distribution programme, the Minister said, adding that for the first time in the country, 100 mobile veterinary health units were launched to ensure proper treatment to animals.

He assured that the rights of ‘Gangaputras’, who are eking out their livelihood through fish cultivation, would not be affected and promised that the problems being faced by them would be resolved.

To encourage fishermen, the State government was distributing fishings and prawn seeds on a large scale, he said. The Minister further stated that those in the district who had paid money to avail the benefits of the sheep distribution scheme would be getting their sheep in a month.

