TS Govt sanctions Rs 337.50 crore for Kalyana Lakshmi Scheme

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: The State government has accorded administrative sanction for Rs 337.50 crore to meet the expenditure for the third quarter under the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme.

The order issued by B Venkatesham, Principal Secretary, BC Welfare department, states that out of the Rs 1,350 crore allocated for the scheme under budget estimates of 2020-21, Rs 675 crore has been already released and an amount of 337.50 crore has been sanctioned now.

