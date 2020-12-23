TS govt striving hard for development of science and technology: Indrakaran

He cited T-Hub was created as part of its mission to encourage technological innovations

Nirmal: Minister for Forest and Environment Allola Indrakaran Reddy said the government was striving hard for the development of science and technology through special action plans. He was speaking at a virtual meeting held to mark the India International Science Festival-2020 held over Zoom on Wednesday.

Union Science and Technology Minister Harsha Vardhan was the chief guest of the meeting.

Indrakaran Reddy explained the efforts and activities of the State government for promoting science and technology. He cited T-Hub was created as part of its mission to encourage technological innovations. He added that many information technology giants were invited to Telangana and plans afoot for making the State as destination of software and pharmaceutical manufacturing firms.

The Minister further said that the government was taking a slew of measures for curtailing the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. He stated that a resource centre was created for protecting biodiversity and to prevent pollution. He added that science and technology was used for improving production of seeds and farmers were encouraged to cultivate oil seeds and turmeric crops to overcome shortage of the grains.

