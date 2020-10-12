TS govt to consider pending LRS applications of 2015, no need to apply afresh

By | Published: 9:44 pm

Hyderabad: In a major relief to people who had applied for Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) of 2015, the State government on Monday said all pending applications under the previous scheme would be taken on board under the present LRS 2020 and be processed as per rules. There will be no need to apply afresh in such cases.

In a Government Order issued here, Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, said a number of applications received under LRS Scheme 2015 were still pending for various reasons such as want of NoC from revenue and irrigation authorities with regard to title aspects, payment of balance of LRS charges, among others.

Therefore, after careful examination, the government has permitted Commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Metropolitan Commissioner, HMDA, Vice Chairman, Kakatiya Urban development Authority, Director of Town and Country Planning and commissioners of all Urban Local Bodies (ULB) to examine and dispose the pending LRS applications as per new LRS 2020 rules. No fresh application needs to be insisted from the old LRS applicants. The officials were directed to dispose of all pending applications by December 31, 2020.

