TS govt to regularise Sada Bainamas lands in merged villages

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to regularise the sale and purchase of agricultural lands through Sada Bainamas in the villages that are merged with Municipalities and Corporations free of cost.

He also instructed the officials to give a week’s time to apply for the regularisation. The Chief Minister instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to issue the necessary orders in this regard immediately. The Chief Minister held a meeting with the Ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs from the united Warangal district after the inauguration of Rythu Vedika at Kodakandla on Saturday.

The public representatives have requested the Chief Minister to regularise the Sada Bainamas lands in Warangal Municipal Corporation areas.

Responding positively to their request, he assured that regularisation of Sada Bainamas lands in other municipal jurisdictions where the villages were merged would also be done.

