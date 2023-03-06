TS Govt trying to hush up Preethi’s suicide: Bandi Sanjay

Telangana government was trying to save the Kakatiya Medical College authorities responsible for Dr Peethi's suicide, said Bandi Sanjay

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:03 PM, Mon - 6 March 23

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay addressing a dharna programme organised to protest against violence against women at party office in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay accused the State government of trying to save the officials responsible for pushing Dr Peethi, a first-year postgraduate doctor at Kakatiya Medical College (KMC), to commit suicide.

Addressing a dharna programme organised to protest against violence against women at party office here on Monday, Bandi Sanjay stated that the way the entire investigation into the death of Dr Preethi was going on, it has become clear that the government was trying to save the KMC authorities responsible for her suicide.

The BJP state chief alleged that though Dr Preethi was found dead, to mislead the people, the KMC authorities shifted her to NIMS and enacted the drama of providing treatment. “Government is trying to hush up the case. It has so far not revealed the cause of death,” he alleged.

Stating that there was an increase in crime against women in the State, Sanjay alleged that the BRS government was not taking measures to check crime in the State. “State government has miserably failed in controlling crime against women in the State. Women are not safe in Telangana under BRS rule,” he alleged.