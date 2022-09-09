TS High Court seeks govt’s response on ORS were harmful or not

Published Date - 12:20 AM, Fri - 9 September 22

(File Photo) Telangana High Court directed the Department of Medical Health to explain its stance on whether Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS) were harmful for the health of people or not.

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice V Bhasker Reddy on Thursday directed the Department of Medical Health to explain its stance on whether Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS) were harmful for the health of people or not. In a PIL filed by Dr. Sivaranjani Santosh, a pediatrician stating that ORS often sold to treat dehydration is known as the 20th Century wonder drug.

The counsel for the petitioner contended that there was a lot of disinformation about ORS while labelling and packaging of ORS. The panel also opined that there were a lot of energy drinks flouting in the market which were harmful to human life and have no authorised body monitoring it. The petitioner also complained that any increase in the quantity of glucose or salt in ORS products was detrimental to human life. The Department of Health has been directed to file a detailed counter in the matter.

Pay compensation to temple

The same panel directed the government to pay the necessary compensation amount to Ramalingeswara Swamy Temple for acquiring the land of nearly four acres in Nalgonda for construction purposes for the excavation of the gravity canal for the Kaleswaram Project.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, Standing Counsel for the Endowments Department stated that they had no objection for the government to acquire the said land subject to the compensation amount being paid.

K Sanjeev Kumar, Special Government Pleader appearing on behalf of the government contended that the compensation amount will be deposited in the account of the temple once the award is passed. The panel further directed the Temple to ensure that the amount is in an interest based fixed deposit.