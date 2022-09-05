PIL on offerings made to temples, Telangana HC directs State to file its counter

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of Telangana High Court comprising of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy on Monday heard inconclusively a PIL questioning offering of gold ornaments by the state to Lord Venkateshawara Swamy and Goddess Kanakadurga out of public funds. The petitioner Prof. P L Vishweshwara Rao also questioned whether the said offering would be just and proper in a secular democracy. The offerings were allegedly made to a tune of Rs. 5 crore during Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s visit to Lord Venkateshwara Swamy and Goddess Kanakadurga Temple, offering nose stud of 57 diamonds. The petitioner also alleged that the trip was made in a special flight along with his family members using government machinery to fulfil his personal promises. The petitioner sought direction from the court for reimbursement of the amount into the public treasury as the same was meant for public welfare and not for personal gain. The panel directed the state to file its counter within six weeks. The matter will be heard on November 29.

Encroachment of roads

The same panel directed the state government to submit fresh status reports on encroachments on road margins in Siddiambar Bazar and Mahboobgunj areas in city. The petition Laminivas Agarwal appearing party in person challenged the inaction of the municipal authorities in not removing unauthorised encroachments in Siddiambar bazar and Mahaboobgunj areas. It was contended that instead of removing the encroachers from the road margins the authorities granted them trade licences which is illegal. The panel further directed the government to explain the steps taken to remove illegal encroachments within one week failing which appropriate orders would be passed. The matter will be heard on September 27.