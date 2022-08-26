TS ICET-2022 results to be declared on August 27

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:42 PM, Fri - 26 August 22

TSCHE will announce the TSICET-2022 results on August 27 at 3 pm. Results will be declared by Prof R Limbadri, Chairman, TSCHE.

Warangal: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will announce the TSICET-2022 results on August 27 at 3 pm. Results will be declared by Prof R Limbadri, Chairman, TSCHE and Prof Thatikonda Ramesh, Vice-Chancellor, KU and Chairman, TSICET 2022 along with Prof K Raji Reddy, Convenor.

Earlier, the Telangana TS ICET 2022 result was scheduled to be out on August 22. But due to different reasons, they were postponed. TSICET was conducted on July 27 and 28 in two shifts. The state-level admission examination was conducted online on behalf of TSCHE by the Kakatiya University in Warangal and the preliminary answer key was announced on August 4, 2022. The results will be available on the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in after 3 pm on Saturday