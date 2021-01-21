TS ICET special round counselling, slot booking for certificate verification from Jan 23

By | Published: 7:36 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2020 third/special round counselling, with registration, payment of processing fee and slot booking for certificate verification, is scheduled to start on January 23.

TS ICET 2020 qualified candidates who did not attend certificate verification earlier can now participate on January 24 and web options can be exercised from January 23 to 25.

Candidates who participated in the first and final phase counselling can also exercise options using their old password, login ID, for leftover seats now available and consequential vacancies that may arise in the process of allotment, TS ICET 2020 admissions convenor, Navin Mittal said in a press release.

He advised candidates to exercise options for interested colleges only assuming that vacancies were available.

The provisional seats allotment will be released on January 27 and payment of tuition fee and self-reporting through the website can be done between January 27 and 29. Students should report at the allotted colleges between January 27 and 30.

The spot admission guidelines for MBA and MCA private unaided colleges will be placed on the website https://tsicet.nic.in on January 27. The ICET is conducted for admissions into MBA and MCA courses offered by the colleges in the State.

