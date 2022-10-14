TS PGECET: 4,731 seats allotted in first phase

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2022 first phase seat allotment was released on Friday and 4,731 convener seats were allotted. There were 8,815 seats in under convener quota for which 5,494 candidates exercised web option out of whom 4,731 got seat allotment leaving 4,084 seats vacant.

Students have to download a joining letter, challan form for payment of tuition fee, if applicable, from the website https://pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in/. The fee has to be paid at any branch of union Bank of India in the State.

After payment of tuition fee, if applicable, students have to report to the allotted college with original certificates for physical verification, fee paid challan and joining letter between October 15 and 19, TS PGECET 2022 admissions convener, Prof. P Ramesh Babu said.

After successful verification of original certificates, the allotment order would be generated and issued at the college. The classwork would commence from October 24, he added. The TS PGECET is conducted for admissions to ME/M.Tech, M.Pharm M.Arch and Pharm (PB) courses offered by colleges in the State.