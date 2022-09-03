Telangana PGECET 2022 results declared

Hyderabad: A total of 91.48 per cent out of 12,592 candidates, who appeared for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2022, have qualified.

The results, declared by Telangana State Council of Higher Education chairman Prof. R Limbadri here on Saturday, were made available on the website https://pgecet.tsche.ac.in/.

The PGECET is conducted for admissions to regular PG courses in engineering, technology, architecture and pharmacy offered by colleges in the State.