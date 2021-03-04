TS PGECET exams from June 19

The first test committee meeting of the TS PGECET which met on Thursday has finalised the schedule

Hyderabad: Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2021 notification, for admissions into ME/MTech/MPharmacy/ MArch/graduate level Pharm-D (post baccalaureate), will be issued on March 6.

The first test committee meeting of the TS PGECET which met on Thursday has finalised the schedule. Accordingly, the entrance test will be held from June 19 to 22 in two sessions 10 am to 12 noon, and 2 pm to 4 pm at two regional centres i.e., Hyderabad and Warangal. Candidates will have to answer 120 questions in two hours.

Online registration will be open from March 12 to April 30. Candidates can apply with a late fee up to June 15. The registration fee is Rs 1,000 (Rs 500 in case of SC/ST/PWD candidates).

Hall tickets can be downloaded from June 10 to 18. For further details, visit the websites https://pgecet.tsche.ac.in/ or http://www.tsche.ac.in.

