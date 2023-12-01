TS PGECET likely to be scrapped from next academic year

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:21 PM, Fri - 1 December 23

The move is planned as demand for some ME/MTech programmes went down considerably over the past several years.

Hyderabad: Plans are afoot to scrap the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) for some PG engineering and technology programmes starting next academic year. The move is planned as demand for some ME/MTech programmes including textile technology, aeronautical engineering, and metallurgical engineering, went down considerably over the past several years.

The TS PGECET 2023 was conducted for admissions into regular 19 PG courses in engineering, technology, architecture and pharmacy. However, except for CSE, ECE, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, civil engineering and MPharmacy, admissions in other programmes were not up to the mark.

While four students qualified in aeronautical engineering, none of them joined the programme which has 718 seats in 27 colleges. Similarly, none of the eight students who cracked the entrance test for textile technology took admission into the programme which has 18 seats. The metallurgy programme saw mere five enrollments as against 30 seats while only 20 out of 138 seats were filled in chemical engineering offered by three colleges.

If the entrance test is scrapped, admissions into programmes with less demand will be based on the merit secured by candidates in the qualifying examination and through a centralized process.

The TSCHE recently constituted a committee headed by JNTU-Hyderabad Vice Chancellor Prof. Katta Narasimha Reddy to come up with recommendations and eligibility criteria for admissions into PG engineering and technology programmes that have less demand among students.

There are plans to hold admissions into the two-year B.P.Ed and D.P.Ed programmes via an entrance test without the physical efficiency tests. A committee under the chairmanship of Palamuru University Vice Chancellor Prof. LB Laxmikant Rathod has been constituted to study and come up with modalities for admissions into physical education programmes.