86.01 per cent qualify in TS PGECET

Hyderabad: A total of 86.01 per cent have qualified out of 16,807 candidates who had appeared for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2020. The results were announced by the Osmania University here on Friday.

This year, as many as 22,282 candidates had registered for the test. Of those registered, 16,807 appeared from whom, 14,456 candidates including 6,663 women have qualified.

Subject-wise the candidates who bagged first ranks included: Amanchi Jnana Prasanna of West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh in Architecture and Planning, Allen John of Balapur, Ranga Reddy (Aerospace Engineering), Dakuri Prasannakumar Reddy of Siddipet (Biomedical Engineering), Alampally Akanksha of Hyderabad (Bio-Technology), N Ganesh Kumar of Wanaparthy (Civil Engineering), Chunchu Deekshitha of Hyderabad (Chemical Engineering), Ghandikota Srikrishna of Bachupally, Medchal (Computer Science & Information Technology), Pulla Uday Kumar of Karimnagar (Electronics & Communication Engineering), Sidhi Vishnu Vardhana Chary of Yadadri-Bhongir district (Electrical Engineering), Anchuri Pravallika of Hyderabad (Instrumentation Engineering), Shaik Bajeebaba of Khammam (Environmental Management), G Shashidhar of Jogulamba Gadwal (Food Technology), Gurram Gnana Sruthi of Visakhapatnam, AP (Geo Engineering & Geo Informatics), Pakki Eswara Rama Sai of Medchal (Mechanical Engineering), Lingala Sai Goud of Peddapalli (Mining Engineering), Kotha Chandana of Mahabubabad (Metallurgical Engineering), Guntoju Srikanth of Hyderabad (Nano-Technology), Rimsha Nooreen of Warangal (Pharmacy) and Boddula Tejaswi of Medchal (Textile Technology).

The entrance examination for admissions into ME/MTec/March/MPharm, Graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate) programmes was conducted in 19 subjects from September 21 to 24.

