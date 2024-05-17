TS PGECET rescheduled, to be conducted from June 10 to 13

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) scheduled to be held from June 6 to 9 has been rescheduled and will now be conducted from June 10 to 13. The schedule has been revised by the JNTU-Hyderabad in view of the Staff Selection Commission and TSPSC Group – I recruitment […]

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 May 2024, 08:58 PM

