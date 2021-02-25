TS Physical Education Common Entrance Test 2021 notification issued

Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TSPECET – 2021) will be conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has issued a notification regarding the common entrance test (CET) for Bachelor of Physical Education (B.PEd) and Diploma in Physical Education (D.PEd) courses.

This was announced at the first CET committee meeting held on Thursday under the supervision of TSCHE chairman, Prof.T. Papi Reddy.

Accordingly, Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TSPECET – 2021) will be conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, on behalf of TSCHE and will serve as the mode of entry into the first year of the two courses for the academic year 2021-2022.

Candidates who clear this test will be eligible for the courses in universities, private unaided and affiliated colleges in Telangana.

Interested candidates can apply online after March 8 and before May 8, while the tests will commence on June 7 this year.

For B.PEd, the candidates should have appeared or passed a three-year degree examination recognised by any university in Telangana or equivalent and should be more than 19 years of age as on July 1, 2021. For D.PEd, candidates should have appeared or passed Intermediate or equivalent and should have completed 16 years of age as on July 1, 2021.

For application and more information, interested candidates can log on to https://pecet.tsche.ac.in

