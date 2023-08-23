TS seeks 20.4 tmc from NSP on priority to meet drinking water needs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:06 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

Hyderabad: In view of the fast depleting storage levels in the Nagarjuna Sagar Project, the State is firm on seeking priority for meeting the drinking water needs of Hyderabad.

The project which has received no inflows so far this year, is the main source to support to supplies under Mission Bhagiratha in many parts. Besides the State capital, three other district headquarters towns too depend largely on the project for drinking water supply.

As the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) puts it in one of its recent letters addressed to the TSGENCO, it may turn out to be “less than average rainfall year” for the basin and the reservoirs may not fill up to their full capacity this time. The River Board insisted on steps to conserve water.

In this backdrop, the State has initiated measures to ensure judicious utilization of water available in the Nagarjuna Sagar. Chief Engineer (Irrigation) V Ajay Kumar said the State needs to be assured of the supplies to meet its drinking water needs till the end of the water year.

He said the State would require about 20.4 tmc of water from the Nagarjuna Sagar project system alone to support the drinking water supply. Hyderabad water supply from August 18 to May 31, 2024 would require 15.4 tmc. Another 6 tmc would be the requirement of three towns- Nalgonda, Suryapet and Khammam.

Overall requirement to support drinking water supply would be over (15.4 tmc and 6 tmc) 20.4 tmc. But the net availability of water in the Nagarjuna Sagar project above its minimum draw down level was little over 10 TMC.

Despite the excess utilization made in the previous year, Andhra Pradesh has been staking its claim for over and above its proportionate share. The KRMB has allowed drawl of 4.21 tmc of water by AP from the NSP right canal. But the neighbouring State has claimed to have received only 3.59 tmc.

AP has placed a fresh indent for another 30 .09 tmc ( 0.08 tmc from NSP and 19.29 tmc from Srisailam) to meet both its irrigation and drinking water needs for the months of August and September, 2023. AP has been drawing the water from Srisailam through the Pothireddypadu head regulator and taking it beyond the Krishna basin. Not even a drop of water could be given for irrigation under the NSP left canal system in Telangana districts so far.

In hope of adding to dipping water levels in Nagarjuna Sagar Project, the State has sought to draw water from Srisailam project through its Hydel Power Station, but the move was opposed by the River Board.