TS’ Snehit wins bronze in BRIC Games

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 June 2024, 11:21 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana paddler S Fidel R Snehit representing India, won a bronze medal in the individual category at BRICS Games in Kazan, Russia on Sunday.

Having confirmed the bronze medal after his quarterfinal victory over compatriot Jeeth Chandra, the State player faced Kirill Skachkov of Russia in the semifinal clash but was defeated 9-11, 8-11, 6-11, ultimately settling for bronze.

The championship saw participation of more than 4000 international athletes from 97 countries competing in 27 different sports.