TS TET 2023 results to be released on Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:38 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2023 results will be released on Wednesday.

Candidates can download their result from the website https://tstet.cgg.gov.in from 10 am.