TS tops charts in electricity consumption nationwide: Errabelli

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:46 PM, Mon - 5 June 23

Jangaon: Minister of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Monday said Telangana had become the leading state in electricity consumption across the country. He credited Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for transforming the State’s power infrastructure and bringing it out of darkness. Since its formation, Telangana has made significant investments, transitioning from a deficit of 2700 MWs to a power surplus state within just nine years, he said.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 132/33 KV sub-station at Palakurthi in the district on Monday as part of the Telangana decennial celebrations, Minister Rao stated, “Telangana is the only State in the country that consistently provides uninterrupted and high-quality 24-hour electricity without any cuts or holidays.”

He highlighted the State’s remarkable achievement of consuming 1196 units of electricity per capita, making it the frontrunner nationwide. The government has provided subsidies totaling over Rs.50,000 crore, benefiting 27.10 lakh electricity connections in the state. Farmers have received a subsidy of Rs 1.20 lakh for each motor.

The Minister also commended Palakurti constituency, disclosing that Rs 880.04 crore in subsidies have been disbursed to 87,980 farmers. Additionally, 250 units of free power are being supplied to 501 Rajaka services, amounting to Rs 16.66 lakh in government expenses.

“For 246 Nayi Brahmin services, we have granted 250 units of free power, along with a subsidy of Rs 36.62 lakh. Under the 101 units of free electricity scheme for SC/ST electricity consumers, a total of 887 services have received Rs 3.73 crore in subsidies,” he stated. The Palakurthi Constituency has witnessed the installation of 14 new sub-stations worth Rs 25 crore, in addition to the existing 27 sub-stations.

Highlighting the growth in infrastructure, he said that before the State’s formation, Palakurti constituency had 5,830 transformers. “Since then, we have set up 2,500 new transformers at a cost of Rs 37 crore,” he said, urging the people and party workers to dismiss baseless allegations against the power sector. District Collector Ch Shivalingaiah, officials from the NPDCL, local public representatives, and others participated in the celebrations.