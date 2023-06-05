CM takes part in Green Indian Challenge to mark World Environment Day

KCR was joined by leaders such as K Keshav Rao, P Sabitha Indra Reddy and J Santosh Kumar as he observed World Environment Day.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:10 PM, Mon - 5 June 23

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Environment Day, Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday participated in the Green Indian Challenge (GIC) initiative and planted a sapling. The Chief Minister was accompanied by senior BRS party leader and member of Rajya Sabha, K Keshav Rao, Education Minister, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Rajya Sabha member, J Santosh Kumar along with other party workers.

Santosh Kumar, who has taken-up the cause of promoting the Green India Challenge initiative took to social media platform Twitter to thank the Chief Minister.

The Mentor himself obliged to do the honours on the occasion of #WorldEnvironmentDay. Team #GreenIndiaChallenge overwhelmed by the kind gesture of the father of #HarithaHaaram to plant a sapling today as part of #GIC. Nothing could be more happier for me as the creator of… pic.twitter.com/xv05BgyGG4 — Santosh Kumar J (@SantoshKumarBRS) June 5, 2023

“The mentor himself obliged to do the honours on the occasion of #WorldEnvironmentDay. Team #GreenIndiaChallenge overwhelmed by the kind gesture of the father of #HarithaHaaram to plant a sapling today as part of #GIC. Nothing could be more happier for me as the creator of #GreenIndiaChallenge movement, as our inspiration behind the initiation himself accepted to plant. Thank you so much Sir KCR garu. (Sic)”, Santosh Kumar tweeted, marking World Environment Day.