TS tops in number of doctors graduating every year: KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:59 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

File Photo

Rajanna-Sircilla: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said Telangana was not only in the first place in paddy production, but also when it came to the number of doctors who graduate every year.

Stating that there were 22 doctors for every one lakh population in the State, which itself was the highest in the country, Rama Rao said the new medical colleges would solve the scarcity of doctors, with 43 percent of medical students here (10,000 doctors) to graduate every year.

About 100 doctors would provide services in the Sircilla hospital, he said. “I was also a BiPC student in 1993. I got the 1600th rank in EAMCET but could not get an MBBS seat. I got a B.Pharmacy seat. While my mother wanted me to study medicine, my father wanted me to be an IAS officer. But I became a politician,” he said while addressing medical students after the inauguration of the Sircilla Medical College.

Stating that there would be teething troubles, Rama Rao said all issues would be settled within six to seven months. It would take some time for students to adjust with the new atmosphere, town and others, he said, promising to develop the Sircilla Medical college as one of the best institutions.

Talking on setting up of various educational institutions in Sircilla, Rama Rao said the first time he was elected as MLA in 2009, there was not even a degree college in the district. There was a dispute over the establishment of a degree college in Sircilla and Vemulawada.

Now, a medical college, a JNTU engineering college, a nursing college, an agriculture college and several others were established. An Aqua University would also be established soon, he said, calling this proof of the Telangana government’s priority to education.