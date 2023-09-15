Galli regime or Delhi regime: People should decide, says KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:52 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said the people should decide who should rule Telangana, whether they wanted Galli or Delhi rulers. If the people wanted galli rulers, they had to reelect BRS candidates in the next elections, he said, pointing out that both Congress and BJP leaders had to ask permission from their Delhi leadership if they wanted to establish a medical college and even for tickets to contest in elections.

On the other hand, there was no need for the BRS to ask anybody before taking decisions. Though there was no cooperation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the Centre, 21 medical colleges were established in Telangana during the last nine years and another eight colleges would start next year

. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had taken this decision on his own without asking anybody. Such instant decisions for the good of the State could be taken only if BRS candidates were reelected, Rama Rao said, also asking people to reelect him and Vemulawada BRS candidate Chalmeda Laxminarsimha Rao.

Speaking after the Chief Minister virtually inaugurated the Rajanna-Sircilla Medical College, Rama Rao said Modi had developed an aversion to Telangana, which was why not even a single premium national institute was sanctioned to the State.

However, the BRS government was establishing medical colleges in all districts without any cooperation from Bandi Sanjay or other BJP leaders. In 65 years, only two medical colleges, one in Nizamabad and another in Adilabad, were established in Telangana.

That too, only because of the fear of a separate State agitation. However, 21 medical colleges were established in just nine years with another eight on the cards next year, he said, adding that political parties that ruled the State till 2014 had not even provided water to agricultural fields.

On the other hand, parched lands in Sircilla would be supplied water by completing the Malkapeta reservoir shortly.

Despite the economic crisis due to the Covid pandemic, the State government had waived farm loans twice. All sections of the society, including farmers, students and women, were happy in the State. The Opposition parties were unable to digest this, he said.