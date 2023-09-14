Spain’s Insud Pharma sets up research, production centre in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:22 PM, Thu - 14 September 23

Hyderabad: The Spain-headquarted Insud Pharma on Thursday opened the first-of-its-kind research and production centre in India focused on Oligonucleotides research and commercial production at Genome Valley here on Thursday.

The facility, which has been inspected and approved by the USFDA, Spanish Health Agency, Drug Control General of India and other international customers, was inaugurated by Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

The company said Oligonucleotide-based drugs represent the latest in medical technology. These drugs employ small nucleic acid molecules to interact with DNA or RNA, regulating gene expression and treating conditions such as neurodegenerative diseases. The new plant will be capable of producing a novel antisense Oligonucleotide for the treatment of Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). The products developed and manufactured at this centre will be exported to various global markets.

“I had the pleasure of meeting the leadership of Chemo and Insud during World Economic Forum in Davos 2022, wherein we announced their plans to expand in Hyderabad. Among other things, this Oligonucleotides facility was also discussed, and I am delighted that in a short period of time, the centre is fully functional in Hyderabad. I congratulate the team of Insud Pharma and wish them continued growth and success here. I am extremely proud to note that Hyderabad will now host the first facility for the research and manufacturing of Oligonucleotides in India and the fifth one globally,” Rama Rao said.

“Chemo India’s mission is simple – to improve global health for everyone through innovative, affordable medicines. We have made and continue to make significant investments in this facility to increase capacities and bring new scientific initiatives. Moreover, our vision is to offer global innovative solutions to deliver better health for everyone, devoting our passion, creativity, and responsiveness to making the unimaginable possible,” Insud Pharma Chief Executive Officer Lucas Sigman said in a press release.