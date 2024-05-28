TS UTF: Initiate teacher promotions now

Lamenting that there were no promotions and transfers of teachers since the last nine and six years respectively, the leaders said this was affecting teachers and students.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 May 2024, 10:45 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana State United Teachers’ Federation (TS UTF) on Tuesday demanded the State government to immediately initiate the process of transfers and promotions of teachers with the approval of the Election Commission of India (ECI) as the Parliament and Graduate bye elections have concluded in the State.

CM’s instructions In a statement, Telangana State United Teachers’ Federation president K Jangaiah and general secretary Chava Ravi said as per the instructions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Education Department Principal Secretary Burra Venkatesham on May 15 held talks with USPC and JACTO leaders and assured to release teachers promotions and transfers schedule with permission from the ECI.

Also Read Teachers’ unions push for transfers and promotions resolution

However, they alleged that the government was yet to write to ECI over the issue.

Lamenting that there were no promotions and transfers of teachers since the last nine and six years respectively, the leaders said this was affecting teachers and students.

Jangaiah and Ravi demanded the government to initiate the process, which was halted in October 2023, before commencement of the academic year. They also demanded that all school assistants who were transferred in October 2023 but not relieved should be immediately sent to new schools.