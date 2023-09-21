TS will get all permissions for Palamuru: Harish Rao

Stating that Andhra Pradesh's petition had no truth, the Minister termed the Tribunal's decision a victory for Telangana and its people.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:25 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is presenting house patta to a beneficiary at Kolluru 2-BHK colony in Sangareddy district on Thursday.

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said justice prevailed for Telangana with the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal rejecting the Andhra Pradesh plea to restrain Telangana from utilising 90 TMC of water in the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme. Telangana would now get 90TMCft of Krishna water, which was the State’s rightful share.

Speaking at a function organised to hand over 2BHK house pattas to beneficiaries at the Kolluru Phase-I township in Sangareddy on Thursday, the Minister said the Telangana government would get all necessary clearances for PRLIS and would fill all the reservoirs in Palamuru by lifting Krishna water through the scheme. The latest verdict proved that justice would prevail even if it is delayed, he said.

Assuring all amenities at the 2BHK colony where the State government had built over 16,700 houses, Harish Rao said the 2-BHK colony would be made a municipality by providing all basic facilities post Assembly elections. Those who were coming here would have a chance to become a municipal chairperson or councillor in future, he said, adding that the government would build schools, hospitals, Anganwadi, rationshops and other facilities at the 2-BHK colony.

Pointing out that the Congress used to give just Rs.60,000 to build a house during their rule, the Minister said the Congress government would grant another Rs.40,000 as loan by depositing house documents in the bank. However, the BRS government was giving the entire house free of cost to the homeless.

Checking with beneficiaries on how much rent they were hitherto paying, the Minister said they would be free from all such burdens from today onwards. Owners of houses would find it difficult to find tenants in Hyderabad as a huge number of houses were being built by the government, he said.

MLAs Gudem Mahipal Reddy, Arikepudi Gandhi, Prakash Goud, Maganti Gopinath, Danam Nagendar and others were present.