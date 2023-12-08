Friday, Dec 8, 2023
Home | Apply Now | Tsbie Extends Deadline For Arts Humanities Private Students For March 2024 Exams

TSBIE extends deadline for arts, humanities private students for March 2024 exams

The last date has been extended with a late fee of Rs.200 up to December 18.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 09:05 PM, Fri - 8 December 23
TSBIE extends deadline for arts, humanities private students for March 2024 exams
The last date has been extended with a late fee of Rs.200 up to December 18.

Hyderabad: The last date for submitting applications by private candidates seeking grant of exemption from attendance for arts/humanities streams only (without college study) and change of group to appear for the Intermediate Public Examinations, March 2024, has been extended with a late fee of Rs.200 up to December 18. Considering pleas from students, parents and junior colleges, the TSBIE extended the late date, according to a press release.

Related News

Latest News