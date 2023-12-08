TSBIE extends deadline for arts, humanities private students for March 2024 exams

The last date has been extended with a late fee of Rs.200 up to December 18.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:05 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

The last date has been extended with a late fee of Rs.200 up to December 18.

Hyderabad: The last date for submitting applications by private candidates seeking grant of exemption from attendance for arts/humanities streams only (without college study) and change of group to appear for the Intermediate Public Examinations, March 2024, has been extended with a late fee of Rs.200 up to December 18. Considering pleas from students, parents and junior colleges, the TSBIE extended the late date, according to a press release.