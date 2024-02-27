Intermediate Public Examinations to begin from February 28

A total of 9,80,978 including 4,78,718 first and 5,02,260 second year students registered for the examinations that will conclude on March 19.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 February 2024, 09:22 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2024 is set to commence from Wednesday. A total of 9,80,978 including 4,78,718 first and 5,02,260 second year students registered for the examinations that will conclude on March 19.

The exams will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon. Students will be allowed into centres one prior to commencement of the exam i.e., 8 am.

They have to occupy their respective seats by 8.45 am.

However, a 15 minutes grace period from 8.45 am to 9 am will be given to students, who will not be allowed into the centre beyond 9 am.

The TSBIE has made elaborate arrangements for exams with 1,521 centres across the State. A total of 27,900 invigilators will be on duties besides 75 flying and 200 sitting squads have been constituted to monitor the conduct of exams in centres.

Meanwhile, the Rachakonda Police have issued prohibitory orders at the examination centres in the Commissionerate jurisdiction. The order said prohibited assembly of five or more persons in a radius of 200 metres from the examination centres for the examinations scheduled to be held from February 28 to March 19.