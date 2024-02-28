Inter exams commence on smooth note across Telangana

The exams began for 4,78,718 first year students, who are appearing for the second language paper-1 (Telugu, Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Arabic, French, Marathi and Kannada).
Hyderabad: The Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2024 commenced on a smooth note across the State on Wednesday.
The exams began for 4,78,718 first year students, who are appearing for the second language paper-1 (Telugu, Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Arabic, French, Marathi and Kannada).
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has picked up set ‘A’ in the draw of lot for question paper for the second language paper-1.
Exams for 5,02,260 second students year will begin on Thursday. The Board has constituted 1,521 centres and deployed 27,900 invigilators for conduct of exams.