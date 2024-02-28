Wednesday, Feb 28, 2024
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 28 February 2024, 09:36 AM
Inter exams commence on smooth note across Telangana
Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: The Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2024 commenced on a smooth note across the State on Wednesday.

The exams began for 4,78,718 first year students, who are appearing for the second language paper-1 (Telugu, Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Arabic, French, Marathi and Kannada).

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has picked up set ‘A’ in the draw of lot for question paper for the second language paper-1.

Exams for 5,02,260 second students year will begin on Thursday. The Board has constituted 1,521 centres and deployed 27,900 invigilators for conduct of exams.

 

