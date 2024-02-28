Inter exams commence on smooth note across Telangana

The exams began for 4,78,718 first year students, who are appearing for the second language paper-1 (Telugu, Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Arabic, French, Marathi and Kannada).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 February 2024, 09:36 AM

Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: The Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2024 commenced on a smooth note across the State on Wednesday.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has picked up set ‘A’ in the draw of lot for question paper for the second language paper-1.

Exams for 5,02,260 second students year will begin on Thursday. The Board has constituted 1,521 centres and deployed 27,900 invigilators for conduct of exams.