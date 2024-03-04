Two Inter Students held for malpractice in Nizamabad

The two students were caught by the flying squads of the Board during inspection, Nizamabad DIEO said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 March 2024, 07:29 PM

Nizamabad: Two malpractice cases were reported during the Intermediate first year Mathematics (1A) and Botany examination in the district on Monday.

According to District Intermediate Education Officer Raghuraj cases were registered against students of Bodhan Government Junior College and Vijetha Junior College for indulging in malpractice during the examination. The two students were caught by the flying squads of the Board during inspection, he said.

About 47 examination centers were inspected and reviewed under the supervision of the district examination management committee and squads in the district, he informed.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has recently announced that criminal cases would be registered against candidates if they are found to be involved in malpractice during the Intermediate Public Examinations.