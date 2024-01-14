TSCHE proposes name change for TS EAMCET

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 January 2024, 07:43 PM

Hyderabad: TS EAMCET is all set to be rechristened. Dropping the mention of Medicine, the entrance test will get a new nomenclature with the addition of Pharmacy.

A proposal has been made to change TS Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) either as TS Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET) or TS Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture Common Entrance Test (TS EPACET).

Following introduction of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG, admissions to MBBS to BDS courses were taken out from the EAMCET. However, the ‘Medicine’ in the EAMCET continued over the years.

Now, the TSCHE has proposed to tweak the name. “The proposal to change the TS EAMCET name has been sent to the government and a GO copy is expected shortly,” an official said.

A change in the name will not change the admission process to different professional courses. Students will continue to get admissions to engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses, as is being done now. The scores obtained in the TS EAP CET or EPA CET will also be used for admissions to BSc Nursing.

This year, the entrance test is likely to be conducted from May 10 with tests for agriculture and pharmacy streams on May 10 and 11, and engineering entrance test is expected to commence from May 12. The dates proposed by the TSCHE are awaiting the government’s nod.