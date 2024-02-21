TSDCA raids unlicensed clinics, seizes illegal medicines

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 February 2024, 07:39 PM

Hyderabad: The TSDCA carried out raids at clinics operated by unlicensed medical practitioners (quacks) at Pashamylaram, Patancheru and Gadepadu village, Singareni mandal, Khammam district.

At Pashamylaram, the DCA teams raided a clinic operated by one G Nageshwar Rao and Md Ismail in Gadepadu, Khammam district. Both were practicing medicine by claiming that they were Rural Medical Practitioners (RMPs), without any qualification.

During the raids carried out at the said two premises, DCA officials detected over 150 varieties of medicines and seized Rs 2.30 lakh worth of medicines.

DCA officials detected several higher generation ‘antibiotic injections’ at the clinics during the raids. Indiscriminate sale of antibiotics, by an unqualified person may have disastrous consequences on the health of rural public, including emergence of ‘Antimicrobial Resistance’.

The public may report any complaints regarding illegal activities concerning medicines through the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana Toll-Free Number 1800-599-6969, which is operational from 10.30 am to 5 pm on all working days.