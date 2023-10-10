TSFF plans project for fish waste-based nutritional supplements

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:32 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Hyderabad: Telangana State Fisheries Federation (TSFF) chairman Pittala Ravinder said efforts were being made to use fish waste as raw material for making fish and chicken feed and also to convert them into nutritional supplements for children and pregnant women.

The chairman, who held discussion with a group of young scientists belonging to Bengaluru-based waste management company “Eco Vaidya” on the issue on Tuesday, said necessary study would be conducted with the cooperation of voluntary organizations in the matter of finding ways to use the waste materials produced in the process of cleaning fish. Discussions were held on possibilities of converting waste produced in the process of cleaning fish into a raw material that could be used as nutritional supplements for children and pregnant women. “A pilot project in this regard will be carried out with the cooperation of the Fisheries Federation,” he said, adding that fish waste from Ram Nagar and Begambazar fish market would be used for the pilot project.

After the pilot project, units would be set up in all the districts of the State and would be operated by women fisheries cooperative societies.