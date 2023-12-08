CM’s review meeting on power situation begins

All the senior Energy department officials are attending the meeting and will be presenting details of the financial situation of the utilities – TSTransco, TSGenco, and the two power distribution companies, TSSPDCL and TSNPDCL.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:01 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s review meeting on the power supply position, and more particularly the financial situation of power utilities, is underway at the Secretariat here. He is also expected to review the implementation of Gruha Jyothi, under which 200 units of free power have been promised as part of the Six Guarantees of the Congress.

Revanth Reddy had directed chairman and managing director of Transco and Genco D Prabhakar Rao, who tendered his resignation from the post, to be present along with other heads of power utilities, whether they have submitted their resignations or not, and come prepared to explain the sector ‘s financial situation.