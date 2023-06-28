KRMB: RMC to hold 7th meeting in Hyderabad on July 14

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:09 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Hyderabad: The reservoir management committee (RMC) constituted by the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) will hold its seventh meeting here on July 14.

The RMC, which will have representation from the Irrigation Departments of both the Telugu states will monitor the reservoir levels for operation of power houses under the Srisailam project and the Nagarjuna Sagar project.

The committee has been tasked with demarcation of surplus waters over 75 per cent dependable flows in the basin for sharing. Representatives of the TSGENCO and APGENCO will also take part.

