TSHC sets up control room for monitoring of Haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia

The control room set up by Telangana State Haj Committee will function round-the-clock from June 26 to 30

09:25 PM, Sat - 24 June 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Haj Committee (TSHC) has set up a control room for monitoring of the Haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. The control room will function round-the-clock from June 26 to 30.

TSHC Chairman, Mohd Saleem, said the control room would be in constant touch with the Consulate General of India, Jeddah, Haj Committee of India, Khadimul Hujjaj and Indian Haj Mission in Makkah Mukarramah and also Indian Haj Mission in Mina, Arafath and Muzdalifa tents.

The following telephone numbers of control room, which will function 24×7 for any enquiries on 040-29303100, 040-29303101 and 040-23298793.

