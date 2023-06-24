Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau launch State wide campaign on drug abuse

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:01 PM, Sat - 24 June 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) in collaboration with Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Senior Citizens, and Transgender Persons, launched a three-day State wide campaign on drug abuse.

The campaign is being taken up coinciding with the upcoming International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 26 with an aim to combat drug abuse and illicit trafficking, raise awareness, educate the youngsters and break the stigma.

The Chief Guest, for the program actor Nikhil, emphasized the importance of collective action in combating the drug menace and appealed the youngsters to abstain from drugs. “It’s not cool,” he said. Actor Priyadarshi who also spoke in the program urged the youth to be vigilant.

CV Anand, Director TSNAB said that the State Government had been taking stringent measures. “I request all of you to join the group of Anti-drug soldiers under ‘Mission Parivarthana’ and become members of the Anti-drug committees which are going to formed in all educational institutions across the State,” he added.