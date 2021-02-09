TSHRC comes to the help of elderly woman in Kothagudem

Boda Lakshmi submitted a petition to the Commission complaining about removal of her name from the ration card a few months ago

Kothagudem: Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) has come to the rescue of an elderly woman in a remote village in the district, whose name was removed from her ration card.

Boda Lakshmi, aged around 70 years and belonging to Duginepalli of Pinapaka mandal in Kothagudem district, submitted a petition to the Commission complaining about removal of her name from the ration card a few months ago.

She submitted the petition with the help of an RTI activist, Manideep Nallapu of Edulla Bayyaram village in the mandal. In her petition she stated that despite many complaints to the local tahsildar the issue was not addressed.

Responding to her petition, the Commission directed the tahsildar, Pinapaka to look into the matter and take necessary action within three months of the receipt of the order, which the concerned parties received a couple of days ago.

Speaking to Telangana Today on Tuesday, Manideep said Lakshmi despite her advanced age, works as a labourer and he decided to help her after coming to know of her plight. He thanked the Commission for its prompt action to help the woman.

He said the incumbent tahsildar was transferred and the newly posted official was yet to take charge. After the newly posted tahsildar takes charge, the matter would be pursued.

Lakshi was issued ration card a few years ago with the names of her two children but for the reasons unknown her name was deleted depriving her of her quota of food items given through the ration shop, Manideep explained.

