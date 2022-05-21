| Hyderabad Tshrc Calls For Report On Killing Of Neeraj Panwar

Hyderabad: TSHRC calls for report on killing of Neeraj Panwar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:51 PM, Sat - 21 May 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the City Police Commissioner asking to submit a report on the killing of Neeraj Panwar.

A statement from SHRC stated: “TSHRC took suo-moto cognizance of the honor killing news, report in media and called for a report from the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad by June 30.”

