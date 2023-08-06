TSLPRB completes recruitment, selection process of 587 cadet

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has completed the process of recruitment and selection of 587 vacancies to all the Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) for SI, SCT SI IT&CO, SCT SI PTO and SCT ASI FPB, a notification said. The TSLPRB has also completed the process of certificate verification, which were conducted at 18 verification centre in June.

The Selected candidates are being informed the details of their selection in their respective login areas on the TSLPRB website: www.tslprb.in by Monday, August 7, 2023 morning.

Simultaneously, cut-off marks (Last Selected Candidates Marks along with Dates of Birth) of all the posts in all possible categories of selection along with lists of selection are being provided in the website for reference of candidates.

Selected candidates are required to fill an attestation form and other related proformas in a web template to be provided in their respective login areas in TSLPRB website from August 9 to August 11 2023.

Qualified students are being provided an opportunity online on the TSLPRB website to seek clarification/s, if any required, only on matters pertinent to the selection.

They can avail this facility for 3 days from 8 am Monday, August 7 to 5 p m on Wednesday, August 9 by paying a Non-Refundable Service Fee of Rs. 2, 000 for SC and ST Candidates who are local candidates of Telangana and Rs.3,000 for all other candidates.

For details: www.tslprb.in